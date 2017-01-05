ANOTHER RACIST POST SHOCKS SA

A Limpopo man, Phillip Roodt, has said black people he saw at crowded beaches were cockroaches and he hoped they would drown one by one.

He described crowded beaches in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, where he recently went on holiday, with the words: “Good afternoon from a pitch-black Amanzimtoti where the sea is a tar road full of potholes. Dear damn I can’t believe how many black cockroaches are having a holiday on stolen money and on robbed white people’s tax money. I hope the f***ers drown one by one.”