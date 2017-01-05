MUG SAGA : MUTODI SAVAGES MOYO

By Energy Mutodi

Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has proven to the whole nation that he is as confused as a bee trying to nectar from the sun after he described Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cup as treasonous simply because it has “I AM THE BOSS” words written on it.

After noticing the Vice President having drinks with friends at his house on social media, Moyo, desperate to discredit Mnangagwa as heir apparent to Mugabe, took to twitter where he hauled insults at the Vice President, claiming Mnangagwa was already declaring himself president by drinking from such a cup.

Zimbabweans have been left shell-shocked as the man who is trusted with higher learning has openly confused the word boss with president. What we know as Zimbabweans is that everybody is a boss in his or her own house. Every woman who is happily married calls her husband boss and it doesn’t follow that by so doing, women are telling their husbands to overthrow Mugabe. It is apparent that the level of confusion that Moyo has shown is typical of a desperate bootlicker who would like to impress Mugabe in whatever way so as to be allowed to continue on a looting spree at the expense of the masses. Moyo is famous for siphoning Zimdef funds and did not deny it when he was interrogated by scribes.

He instead described himself as a Robin Hood who used to steal from the rich and give the proceeds to the poor. Mugabe defended him through statements he passed before and during the December 2016 ZANU PF conference. This is despite striking evidence that was brought before the minister by the anti-corruption commission that proved that indeed the minister siphoned huge sums of money from Zimdef and even awarded himself loans without cabinet approval. The funds are meant for poor students’ tertiary education and in order to cover up his loot, the treacherous and ever-scheming minister in December last year, announced a return of students grants at a time government is struggling to pay civil service salaries.

It is now an open secret to all Zimbabweans that the G-40 faction is composed of thieves who shower praises at Mugabe and his wife so as to get protection from arrest and prosecution for their evil deeds. This is embarrassing for the First Family because President Mugabe is the first citizen whose duty is to uphold the country’s constitution at all cost. Unfortunately, G-40 kingpins are taking advantage of his old age and continue to frighten him with false power grab stories.

However, time has come to tell the G-40 that they will not be able to dislodge Vice President Mnangagwa from his position or stand in his way as they did to former Vice President Joice Mujuru. President Mugabe has managed to stay this far in power owing to the work of Mnangagwa and the security forces and not owing to Jonathan Moyo’s tweets. We all know that the genuine ZANU PF cadres are the war veterans who were prepared to die to liberate Zimbabwe and not small-brained professors who see treason on tea cups.

Furthermore, ZANU PF members are aware that Jonathan Moyo and his G-40 associates are misleading the President and continue to isolate him from his support base and if this continues, it is a sure case that ZANU PF will emerge from the 2018 elections as an opposition party. A revolutionary is known by his willingness to peacefully hand over power to another party cadre and not to continue holding on for selfish reasons until the party loses elections. Via Facebook