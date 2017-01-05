MAN KILLED OVER PARKING SPACE

A brawl over parking space cost a Chegutu man his life, as several murders and crimes emanating from petty squabbles were reported during the just-ended festive season.

According to police deputy spokesperson Paul Nyathi, the man died while fighting for parking space at a bar in Chegutu on New Year’s Day.

“The scuffle generated into a fist fight and one of the men stabbed the other several times with a sharp object resulting in his death,” he said.

Nyathi said in a related incident which occurred in Dema, Seke, a 30-year-old man stabbed another man following a dispute over a girlfriend at a shebeen. The man died en route to Chitungwiza Hospital.

Nyathi added: “In Harare’s Kuwadzana suburb, a man was found dead in a maize field and police are investigating the case as there were signs of struggle at the scene though no visible injuries were noted”.

Another 27-year-old man from Mabvuku is battling for his life after being stabbed nine times by unknown assailants. This comes as a 41-year-old man was hit by a motorist and died on the spot. The motorist did not stop.

Meanwhile, police said they have arrested two people for selling cakes laced with dagga.

Several juveniles purchased the cakes from a tuck-shop in Rimuka, Kadoma which made them hallucinate.

Police carried out investigations and managed to recover the cakes leading to the arrest of the accused.

He urged the public to resolve their differences amicably without resorting to violence.

“They should seek counselling from their local police stations, leaders and church elders. Members of the public should value the sanctity of human life and ensure that differences are solved peacefully,” he said.

“No one should take the law into their own hands…let us strive to resolve all disputes in a peaceful manner and remember it is only God who can take away human life. The police will continue to conduct awareness campaigns and in the same vein encourage couples and individuals to exercise retraint when faced with disagreements.” Daily News