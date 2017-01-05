Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has been released on parole.

He and Themba Tshabalala were convicted in 2012 for crashing their cars into a group of school children in 2010. The accident left four boys dead and two others seriously injured.

It was widely reported in December that the disgraced musician‚ who has served half of his eight-year jail sentence is eligible for parole early in January.

Correctional services reportedly said on Thursday that the pair will serve the remainder of their sentences under correctional supervision.

In December‚ the Department of Correctional Services launched an investigation into claims that Maarohanye allegedly assaulted his girlfriend while on a weekend visit home.

According to Sunday World‚ Vanessa Mgcina opened an assault case against Jub Jub‚ claiming that he had “strangled” her with “both hands” during an alleged altercation at the rapper’s house in Naturena‚ Johannesburg on December 2.

However‚ the case of assault was withdrawn. – TMG Digital