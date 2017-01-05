People living with HIV face challenges in accessing medication: ZNNP+

THE Zimbabwe National Network for People Living with HIV (ZNNP+) has said that its members were still facing challenges in accessing medication despite the decentralisation of antiretroviral therapy (ART).

BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA

In a statement yesterday, the HIV lobby group said some health facilities were still struggling to provide care for the growing number of patients on ART.

ZNNP+ urged the government to adopt other measures, such as community antiretroviral therapy refill groups, which have worked for other communities mostly in the Matabeleland region.

“Community ART refill groups (CARG) are one such strategy for ART distribution, where self-formed groups of stable patients on ART take turns to attending clinical assessment and monitoring tests at the health facility, while collecting drugs for themselves and the other members of the group,” ZNNP+ said.

“At Majini Rural Health Centre, Beitbridge, prior to the introduction of the CARG programme, the area was characterised by HIV patients, who were fighting HIV and Aids individually.

“However, the programme gave birth to the formation of support groups with its associated benefits like psychosocial support … Most of the community ART refill groups have embarked on projects that include vegetable gardening, poultry and goats.”

ZNPPT+ said CARG had helped decongest health centres and given health care staffers ample time to attend to the sick, thereby, improving the quality of service delivery.

Related

Source: NewsDay