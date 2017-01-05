7 arrested over replica army uniforms

POLICE have confirmed the arrest of seven people for wearing replica military fatigue in Kadoma on New Year’s Day.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the suspects would be charged with contravening provisions of the Defence Act, which forbids the manufacture, distribution and wearing of replica military attire without authority.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) would like to confirm the arrest of seven people in Kadoma for wearing army apparel. The seven male adults were arrested on December 31, 2016 at Odyssey Night Club, where they were drinking beer. The ZRP and the Zimbabwe National Army have issued warnings to members of the public that it is an offence to put on the military attire and people must take heed,” she said.

Ordinary Zimbabweans took to wearing military-like apparel during the festive season, forcing authorities to invoke a law that bans the practice.

In another incident, Charamba said police, working with Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority rangers, arrested four suspects for rhino poaching in the Bubi Conservancy.

“Police managed to recover several items of equipment used for poaching by the suspects after an exchange of gunfire when they encountered the poachers,” she said warning the public against poaching.

Police, according to Charamba, were also investigating the theft of mobile phone “booster batteries” worth $2 400 from Borrowdale, Harare.

Related

Source: NewsDay