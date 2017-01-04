MASS TRIALS OF ACTIVISTS THIS MONTH

MORE than 100 Zimbabweans will in January stand trial on various charges related to staging protests against President Robert Mugabe’s administration over the deteriorating political and economic conditions in the country.



Opposition legislators, pro-democracy campaigners and ordinary citizens are among those who have been hauled to stand trial in January in a month in which Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyers among them Jeremiah Bamu, Tonderai Bhatasara, Trust Maanda, Kudzayi Kadzere, Obey Shava, Dorcas Chitiyo, Sharon Hofisi, and Gift Mtisi will have a busy schedule in the country’s courts.



First to stand trial on Friday 06 January 2017 will be Ronia Bunjira, the MDC-T legislator for Harare and some Harare residents, who were arrested on Saturday 17 September 2016 for allegedly participating in protests over the government’s refusal to adopt and implement electoral reforms demanded by a coalition of opposition political parties.



On Monday 09 January 2017, more than 60 Harare residents including Petros Sokole will be on trial for allegedly committing public violence. Prosecutors claim that Sokole and his alleged accomplices, who were arrested on 04 July 2016 in Mabvuku and Epworth high density suburbs, participated in a demonstration against rising incidences implicating Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers in the committing corruption and exorbitant spot fines.

On Tuesday 10 January 2017, some informal sector traders including Larry Chasamba, Patrick Chifamba, Tendai Kagodora, Stendrick Zvorwadza and Winnety Mubaiwa among others will answer to charges of disorderly conduct in a public place as defined in Section 41 (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. The informal sector traders were arrested by ZRP officers after staging a peaceful demonstration at Town House in Harare, during which they protested against corruption and impunity meted on them by municipal police officers.



On Wednesday 11 January 2017, Fani Munengami, the MDC-T party legislator for Glenview North together with some Harare residents will see their trial commencing for allegedly participating in a demonstration to demand the implementation of electoral reforms in the country.



Later in the week, the trial of pro-democracy campaigner Promise Mkwananzi and other human rights activists is scheduled to finally commence on Thursday 12 January 2017 after suffering a false start last year as the National Prosecuting Authority’s “house” wasn’t in order. Mkwananzi and other human rights campaigners were arrested and charged with public violence in connection with a demonstration staged against police brutality on Wednesday 24 August 2016.



Kariba based clergyman, Pastor Patrick Phillip Mugadza of the Remnant Church will also be in court on Monday 16 January 2017 for his trial after he was apprehended on Friday 18 November 2016 at Africa Unity Square in Harare and charged for allegedly wearing the country’s national flag without first seeking permission from the country’s authorities as defined in Section 6 of the Flag of Zimbabwe Act.



Prosecutors from the National Prosecuting Authority claimed that Pastor Mugadza, who is out of custody on $50 bail, contravened Section 6 of the Flag of Zimbabwe Act by unlawfully and intentionally wearing or displaying the national flag without securing prior permission from the “secretary” as required under the controversial law.



Other Harare residents including Taonga Walter Makamba and Costa Zvokuseka will complete the trial schedule on Tuesday 17 January 2017 and on Tuesday 24 January 2017 respectively.