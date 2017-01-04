ARMY CHIEF BACKS GAMBIA DICTATOR

The Gambia’s army chief has reaffirmed his loyalty to President Yahya Jammeh, following a threat by regional bloc Ecowas leaders to use military force to oust him if he refuses to step down when his term ends on 19 January.

In a letter he wrote to the pro-government Daily Observer newspaper, Ousman Badjie said:

May I please seize this opportunity to renew to your Excellency the assurance of the unflinching loyalty and support of the Gambia Armed Forces.”

