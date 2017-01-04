GOSPEL STAR FIGHTS FOR LIFE

Lundi Tyamara had to spend Xmas and New Year in hospital, reportedly fighting TB and other afflictions.

According to a report by Drum magazine, the “prince of gospel”, Lundi Tyamara, has been hospitalised in Johannesburg for a month.

The magazine says it spoke to several reliable sources, who told them that he has abdominal tuberculosis, along with chest pains and a liver problem.

A second source reportedly said he also has breathing problems. They said he would probably not be able to perform for some time once he is released.

The magazine added that it could not get hold of Tyamara’s manager, Anele Hlazo, but they had heard rumours “that he dumped his duties managing Lundi’s career two months ago”.

Tyamara has been a solo singer since 1998 with a string of gospel hits to his name. He has often made the headlines more for his personal life and sexual orientation, however.

His fellow gospel star Sfiso Ncwane passed away in December after suffering kidney failure.