WOMAN BEDS MINOR FOR JAM

A 28-YEAR-OLD Mabvuku woman, who is accused of bedding a 13-year old minor, appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday facing aggravated indecent assault charges.



The suspect, Memory Mugavhu, is expected to stand the trial today after magistrate, Themba Kuwanda postponed the matter to allow her to prepare her defence.

It is the State’s case that in August last year, the complainant, who is not named to protect his identity because he is a minor, visited Mugavhu’s place to play with her son.

Allegations are that the minor found Mugavhu at home. She called him into her room and promised him a fruit spread if he agreed to have sexual intercourse with her and the minor duly complied.

The State alleges, Mugavhu had sexual intercourse with the minor on several occasions thereafter until November 15 last year.

It is alleged that after each act, Mugavhu would threaten to kill the minor with a knife if he revealed the abuse to anyone. However, on November 19, the State alleges a neighbour informed the complainant’s mother what was happening and the matter was reported to the police, leading to Magavhu’s arrest.

The complainant was referred to Edith Opperman Clinic in Mbare for medical examination and an affidavit was obtained. Valerie Ngoma appeared for the State. Newsday