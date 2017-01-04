HE COULD NOT FORESEE HIS OWN PROBLEMS : ZANU PF DISMISSES MAGAYA PROPHESY

PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader, Walter Magaya’s New Year prophecy has received mixed reactions from civil society groups, opposition parties and the ruling Zanu PF party.



Magaya, in his New Year’s message on Sunday, predicted turmoil in four Southern African countries, including Zimbabwe, and the imminent death of an unnamed prominent personality.

Opposition MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu, told NewsDay that it was obvious that 2017 would be a very challenging year for most Zimbabweans.

“We, as MDC, have made it clear that 2017 is going to be a very difficult year for Zimbabweans. Even the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is at war does, not have 96% of its economy in the informal sector and this is a time bomb for Zimbabwe,” he said.

“We are most likely to see a situation where Zimbabweans will jump from the frying pan into the fire until they get what they want,” he added.

Tajamuka/Sesijikile leader, Promise Mkwananzi said Magaya’s prophecy was spot-on, adding the year would be characterised by restlessness if the government did not address the worsening political and socio-economic environment.

“Magaya’s prophecy is on point and I can assure you that there will be turmoil as long as the government does not resolve the issues affecting the people and, as Tajamuka, we are promising an escalation in peaceful demonstrations until the government addresses our problems,” he said.

Zimbabwe Women in Politics Alliance director, Linda Masarira said the country had already reached boiling point and was teetering towards anarchy.

“There is going to be a lot of bloodshed and violence in 2017, as Zanu PF will unleash terror on the masses and resistance will increase. We are already living in turmoil and Zimbabwe is a boiling pot, which is waiting to explode. We are pleading with Mugabe to resign,” she said.

Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, declined to comment, but a top party official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, dismissed the prophecy as inconsequential.

“I don’t comment on such madness! Did he (Magaya) ever predict that he would be accused of rape? And when he [allegedly] slept with that woman, did he expect to be arrested? If he could not foresee his own problems, then he should back off,” he said. Newsday

