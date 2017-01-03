WIFE SMASHES HUBBY WITH LOG AFTER KILLING GOAT

Four people were killed, while another one was found dead in a maize field in Harare in murder cases recorded between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day countrywide.

This comes as police continue to urge members of the public not to take the law into their hands whenever disputes arise.

Police said most of the murder cases emanated from disputes over petty issues such as fights during beer drinking, domestic violence and disputes over parking space.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi urged members of the public to exercise restraint whenever they were involved in disputes with relatives, friends or strangers.

“It is disheartening to note that despite efforts by the police and community leaders to inform and educate people on the sanctity of human life, some people do not take heed,” he said.

“Of the cases recorded over the festive period, most of them emanated from disputes after drinking binges, domestic violence, parking disputes, while some are due to other causes, particularly where the victims were found dead after being stabbed or assaulted by unknown persons while walking at night.”

Chief Supt Nyathi said on Christmas Day, a 34-year-old man from Mkwasine in Chiredzi was killed following a dispute with his wife after he insisted on slaughtering a family goat.

He said the man persisted and the wife took a log and fatally assaulted him on the head.

He died on the spot.

In another incident which occurred on December 30, 2016 in Southlea Park, Harare, a 29-year-old man had a dispute with his wife after he spent money on beer.

“The man took a kitchen knife and stabbed the wife on the chest,” Chief Supt Nyathi said. “He attempted to cover up for the offence by tying a rope on roof trusses and hanging his wife so that it could appear as a case of suicide.”

Chief Supt Nyathi said on January 1, two people were involved in a scuffle over parking space at a bar in Chegutu. The scuffle degenerated into a fist fight and one of the men stabbed the other several times with a sharp object resulting in his death.

In a related incident which occurred in Dema, Seke, a 30-year-old man stabbed another man, aged 37, after a dispute over a girlfriend at a shebeen. The man died on his way to Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

“In Harare’s Kuwadzana suburb, a man was found dead in a maize field and police are investigating the case as there were signs of struggle at the scene though no visible injuries were noted,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

“In another incident, a 27-year-old Mabvuku man is battling for life after being stabbed nine times by unknown assailants in the suburb.”

Police have urged members of the public to stop whenever they are involved in road traffic accidents.

This follows an incident in Westlea, Harare, on New Year’s Day at around 2am hours, along First Street where a 41-year-old man was hit by a motorist who did not stop. The man died on the spot. Herald