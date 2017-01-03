I WILL SING FOR TRUMP

Former X-Factor contestant Rebecca Ferguson has been asked to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration. The reality show runner-up (30) announced on her Twitter page on Monday that she had been approached by the new President to sing at the ceremony in Washington DC, scheduled for January 20.

However, the singer noted she would only go through with the appearance if she was allowed to sing Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit” – a track controversial in 1930s America for protesting racism.

“If you allow me to sing ‘Strange Fruit’, a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial. A song that speaks to all the disregarded and down-trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world, then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington.”.

The song, performed most famously by jazz legend Billie Holiday, is a somewhat bold choice for the Republican’s ceremony, as the lyrics protest against the issue of racism.

Her debut record “Heaven”, released in 2011, rocketed to number 3 on the UK album chart – overtaking the success of the show’s winner Matt.

She suffered a minor hiccup in 2012 however, when she sacked her management and took them to court after accusing them of overworking her.

The mother-of-two launched a scathing Twitter attack on her handlers, claiming she was subjected to such punishing work conditions that she collapsed. — Dailymail.