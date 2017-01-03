MEGA FEST FLOPS IN HARARE

The Stephen Margolis Mega Fest held on the New Year’s Eve was poorly attended, despite a world class set up.



The few who made it to the show were treated to a variety of music from different artistes such as Victor Kunonga, Pauline and Tammy Moyo.

Kunonga who was in company of Norman Masamba, a recording artiste, gave the best for his fans. He kept the revellers on the dancing floor with his popular songs. Kunonga hailed the organisers for coming up with a world class set up.

“It inspires us as musicians to come and perform at an event with a good PA system, stage and nice set up. As a musician you get an inspiration,” he said.

Pauline also gave a good account of herself with such songs as “Jamal” and Betty Makaya song “Kurwizi”. Fans warmed up to Moyo through her act. Moyo is fast gaining ground with most promoters engaging her.

One of the organisers Chido Mapungwana of Mapsinc Entertainment said they had done their ground work though people could not come in their numbers as expected.

“We have done the best in marketing the event but people could not come in their numbers. However, we will not be deterred as we have another mega festival during the Easter

Holidays,” he said.

He said the MegaFest would be an annual event.

“We are optimistic that the following event will attract thousands of music lovers,” he said.

He hailed the musicians for their commitment to perform at the event.

“They did very well in performing. They thrilled the people who came for the event,” he added.