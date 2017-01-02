MAN CAUGHT IN BED WITH MARRIED WOMAN, LEFT FOR DEAD

A 60-YEAR-OLD man who was caught red handed with a married woman is recovering in hospital after he was stoned and left for dead by his lover’s 24-year-old husband.



Qondani Moyo of Nkulumane 11 suburb appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. He told the magistrate that he failed to control himself after seeing his wife in the company of her lover at around 2AM a fortnight ago.

Magistrate Ndhlovu remanded him in custody to January 12. Prosecuting, Mr Brian Nkala said Moyo assaulted Mr Shadreck Sithole (60) of Bulawayo’s Nkulumane 5 suburb when he failed to give a satisfactory reason why he was with his wife at night a fortnight ago.

“On December 17 this year at around 2AM, at a house in Nkulumane 11 suburb, the complainant was dropping his girlfriend at her place of residence, in the company of her friends. They were coming from a nightclub and a couple of sports bars,” said Mr Nkala.

The court heard that the woman’s friends left the two lovers in the car and proceeded to their homes. Moyo allegedly came out of the house and demanded to know what was taking place between the two.

“The accused person came out of the house armed with stones and a club. He charged towards where his wife and her boyfriend, who is now the complainant were parked. The accused person stoned the complainant on the face and body several times in an attempt to cause death to the complainant,” said Mr Nkala.

He said Moyo’s victim suffered head injuries and was recovering in hospital. Chronicle