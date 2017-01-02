ANGER OVER NEW YEAR EVICTIONS

Activist Linda Masarira has lashed out after several families were evicted and dumped in the rain at the National Railways of Zimbabwe complex in Harare.

“These are families of worker’s who haven’t been receiving full salaries for seven years. After committing so much energy and sacrifice to the wholly owned state parastatal all they get is suffering and sorrow instead of salaries.

All their wives and children could receive for their father’s sweat is destitution. These families need a home, their children need an education and they also need proper health care. They deserve a better life and future. They can only have access to this if their parents are paid their dues.

I am deeply hurt by this level of insensitivity by the Zimbabwean government. Zimbabweans deserve better. All working men and women deserve to earn, their families deserve a home and all kids deserve to learn. No one has title deeds to this country. It is for us all.”