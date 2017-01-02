LIKES WILL NOT OUST MUGABE : DZAMARA

ZANU PF doesn’t at all rely on social media. It relies on its massive and deeply entrenched structures. Like or hate it, ZANU PF is a well oiled and resourced machine whose support base is well regimented.

They don’t make all the noise we make on social media but they work on their structures at times using unorthodox means. The bottom line is that we must accept the fact that Zimbabwean politics is not done on social media. What we do on social media is just a minute catalyst. We must never get fooled by likes. Social media hits are just but that, nothing more, nothing less. If we do not work hard on the ground, ZANU PF is going to win resoundingly in 2018 without even engaging in ‘ballot box’ rigging.

When that happens, of course, we will feel robbed just like some people are feeling right now after Zhakata’s feat. ( Zhakata topped Radio Zim top 50)

Ladies and gentlemen, no-one can argue with results. They are stubborn but they are worked for. Victory is not accidental, it’s a product of strategy and hard work. Dr Patson Dzamara