FORMER Mashonaland West governor Peter Chanetsa has died. The former Hurungwe North MP died at the Parirenyatwa Hospital Monday morning. He was admitted there on December 23 for an as yet undisclosed illness. Details are still sketchy.

Makonde MP, Kindness Paradza confirmed this death. Unconfirmed reports said Zanu PF Mashonaland West had agreed to recommend that the former diplomat be interred at the National Heroes Acre.