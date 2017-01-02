ACTIVIST CHIMHOSVA DIES

Former University Zimbabwe SRC President PaUL Chimhosva has died in South Africa.

P aul is said to have collapsed at home earlier yesterday morning and was rushed to hospital but died on the way.

Paul rose to prominence in 1990/1 when he was the University of Zimbabwe SRC president and led numerous student demonstrations against the Mugabe regime. The resistance resulted in closure of the University for several months.

He relocated to South Africa where completed his Bsc Mechanical Engineering degree at University of the Witwatersrand in 1995.

At the time of his death Paul was working as a Project Manager Exxaro Resources in South Africa.

He is survived by one child.