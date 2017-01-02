CRICKETER LOSES HIS RAG IN SOCCER MATCH

ZIMBABWE Cricket bowler, Winstone Shingirai Masakadza, has been arrested for assaulting a rival player during a social soccer match.

Masakadza, 29, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Shelly Zvenyika charged with assault. Magistrate Zvenyika remanded the matter to January 13.

Allegations are that on June 26 at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield, Innocent Arufast was playing soccer.

Innocent is said to have mistakenly kicked Wellington Masakadza, young brother to the accused, as he was defending the ball. As Innocent was about to apologise to Wellington waiting for the referee’s instruction since the referee had blown the whistle, Masakadza entered the pitch complaining over rough play.

In that fit of rage, Masakadza punched Innocent on his chest and neck. Innocent lodged a complaint with the police, leading to Winstone’s arrest.