MY TEARS ARE NOW GONE

A woman from Pongolo in KwaZulu-Natal said that her tears had been wiped away after giving birth to healthy twins on News Year’s Day after she lost her first set of twins almost a year ago.

According to a statement by the KwaZulu-Natal health department, Thabisile Hlatshwayo was distraught when her first pregnancy ended in her twins being born prematurely.

But Hlatshwayo soon fell pregnant again, not knowing she was carrying another set of twins. Her first baby, Sibanesihle, was born at 3.30am, following by her brother, Senzelwe, at 3.45am at the Itshelejuba hospital in Pongola, both weighing 1.5 kilogrammes.

“I’m very happy, from the bottom of my heart. I have also informed them at home about the arrival of my babies and they are elated,” she told health department officials.

“When I lost my other babies, who were my first, it was a very difficult time. Now at home they are saying that these babies are here to wipe away the family’s tears.”

The twins were among of group of 66 babies born on January 1, 2017 in KwaZulu-Natal – 35 boys and 31 girls. Citizen