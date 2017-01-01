HE MUST PAY FOR BANK CHARGES

A Harare woman has gone back to court seeking an unpward variation to her maintenance to cover bank charges.

Otilia Mukucha told civil court magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa that she could not bear bank charges expenses hence the need for an upward variation.

She claimed $5 more, which she said was meant to cater for bank charges. “I want to withdraw the full amount of US$120 from the bank but in order to do so the respondent has to deposit $125.

“I cannot afford to withdraw less than $120 because I need that money. The $120 is not sufficient because one of the children needs transport money every day,” she said.

Gazman Ngwenya on the other hand told the court he was facing the same problem. “Bank charges are everyone’s problem. I too face the same challenges and I do not think that it can be a reason for the applicant to make an application for upward variation.

“She should learn to live within her means. It is not fair that she thinks I am immune to financial challenges yet I am trying by all means to pay maintenance on time,” argued Gazman.

Gofa dismissed Otilia’s application saying that her application was unjustified as the issues of bank charges affected everyone.

“Your circumstances have not changed and in order for you to make an application of this nature there has to be a change in your circumstances and those of the respondent.

“In this case, nothing has changed and nothing warrants the granting of this application,” she said.