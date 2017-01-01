TOURIST : WHAT I HAVE LEARNT ABOUT ZIM

What I’ve learnt about Zimbabwe so far:

1. There is no cash. There’s a full on shortage of cash in the country and every single ATM is ‘out of service’ – even asking the locals, they don’t know where to get it from.

2. The people are so incredibly friendly.

3. There are no tourists – everywhere I go (even the ‘tourist’ spots I’m usually the only person or at least the only foreigner – I’ve still not seen another tourist since I arrived).

4. Mugabe runs a tight ship – police stops are everywhere. Each time I travel out of the capital Harare there are multiple police stops where you get questioned where you’re going etc.

5. They love fried chicken.

6. Some of the most beautiful natural landmarks I’ve seen has been here.

7. The roads are in desperate need of repair.

8. It’s hot.

Troy Tamakehu via Facebook