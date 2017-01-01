GRANDPA IN 25 CENT BOND COIN COVER UP SHAME

A CHIMANIMANI 61-year-old man who offered 25 cents bond coins to his minor prey after quenching his sexual appetite on her has been brought before the Mutare Magistrates’ court.

Tony Munyongani (61) was not asked to plead to all three counts of rape that he was facing when he appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Poterai Gwezhira.

He was however, remanded in custody to January 4, 2017. Mr Gwezhira advised Munyongani to apply for bail at the High Court citing jurisdiction.

He also advised him to seek for legal representation if he wished. Prosecuting was Mr Fletcher Karombe.

Munyongani is being charged with three counts of rape as defined in Section 65 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)Act, Chapter 9:23.

Allegations were that sometime in September 2016, Munyongani went to his neighbour’s place where he found the minor alone and raped her in a blair toilet.

He allegedly threatened to assault her if she divulged what had happened to anyone. After raping her, he gave her a 25 cents bond coin and left.

He raped her on three occasions and on each occasion, he allegedly gave her a 25cents bond coin.

Sometime in December however, the minor sneaked out of her bedroom after everyone had gone to sleep but her absence was discovered by her mother.

“When she came back, she was asked on where she had gone and on her relationship with Munyongani, since it was being suspected by everyone that they were in love and sleeping together.

“The minor then revealed what happened, a police report was made and the juvenile was referred to Mutambara Mission Hospital,” said Mr Karombe.

Munyongani was subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, a Zimunya man was advised to apply for bail at the High Court by a Mutare magistrate after he allegedly quenched his sexual thirst on his minor biological daughter.

The accused (name withheld) of Karuza village, Chief Zimunya was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Poterai Gwezhira on Monday.

He is being charged with rape as defined in Section 65 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

He however, was remanded in custody to January 3, 2017. Mr Gwezhira advised him to apply for bail at the High Court and seek legal representation. Mr Fletcher Karombe prosecuted.

Allegations were that the accused person resided alone with his minor daughter as his wife (her mother) passed away some time back.

The father and daughter shared the same bedroom, only that the minor slept on one end of the room while the accused on the other end.

It was alleged that on December 10, 2016 and at around midnight, he took advantage of the minor and ordered her to remove her panties but she refused.

“He went on to forcibly remove his daughter’s panties and raped her. The juvenile screamed for help but was ordered by her father to keep quiet,” alleged Mr Karombe.

It was further alleged that the accused person repeatedly raped the minor that same night and threatened her not to tell anyone of the incident.

Six days later however, the juvenile told a member of the Child Care after she had been interviewed on how she was living with her father. The accused person was remanded to January 3, 2017.