I’M GETTING MARRIED, BUT I PINE FOR MY EX

I am 24 and my soon-to-be husband is 27. We argue about almost everything. We are set to have our traditional wedding at the end of February. We go to different churches but we are planning to go to a neutral church when we have our white wedding. I do not like his church and he is not fond of mine either.

We met through a cousin of his whom I went to school with. Amai zvematch making zvichiri in style here? I am a professional in my own right but he thinks he is better. Truly speaking I now detest him and I have no feelings for him anymore. I told my sister and my tete about this vakati zvichapera mava mumba, is that true? I am also torn apart because my ex who dumped me for another girl wants us to get back together. I love my ex but haataure zvekuroora but we really get on well. Should I accept his apology and move on? I am under pressure from friends and family to get married, they said ndatokurisa I should have been married at 19.

My fiancé had said he wanted to pay lobola in March but my tete pushed for end of February saying bring whatever amount you will have gathered kuroora hakupere nezuva rimwe chete. I cannot take my mind off my ex-boyfriend who still texts and pleads with me all the time. I need help I am just overwhelmed, I do not know which is which. We are both gainfully employed. I rent an apartment and my boyfriend stays with his parents. We argue about where we are going to stay after we tie the knot. Anoti haagare muimba yemukadzi, iniwo handigare imba yavamwene. We may need to discuss this, I hope I will learn to love him.

MAI CHISAMBA RESPONDS

I do not understand why families push their children against their will into getting married. I have tackled this topic on numerous occasions and my response this time will be no different from what I stated on previous occasions. You are only 24 – what is the panic about? People get married in God’s time and when they are in love. Marriage is a serious covenant and one is not supposed to jump in and out of it willy-nilly. It is a lifetime commitment, which comes with responsibilities. My advice to you is if you are in doubt do not get married.

Marriage is supposed to bring peace of mind and amplify the existing love and respect you have for your significant other. Arguing over everything proves that you are two different people. You argue about church, your professions and where you would want to stay and so forth. This is not a good sign at all. There is nothing wrong about what his cousin did, he only introduced you to your fiancé, the decision to date him was entirely yours. You cannot stop thinking of your ex-boyfriend who at one time dumped you for another girl? What guarantee do you have that he will not do it again? It really is food for thought. As far as learning to love someone, I do not believe that is a real thing.

Tete is lying to you that zvichapera nekuroorwa, what tete is implying is that you can put rotten food in a fridge and it will become fresh again, which is impossible. Another problem you are encountering is that you are looking for a man to marry you, not someone who truly loves you. Look for someone who truly loves you and allow it to naturally blossom into marriage. Usaroorerwe zita. The marriage is supposed to be for you and not for tete and the family.

I feel like February is too soon for you, I advise you to go for premarital counselling, it will help you decide what you want. Families out there please learn to wait for God’s time. Do not put your sons and daughters into unhappy unions. The final choice is still yours but I do not see a light at the end of the tunnel. I would be very happy if you make your final decision after counselling. I wish you all the best.