OSKIDO ANGERS BULAWAYO

AWARD winning and Kalawa boss DJ Oskido riled his audience and left them stunned, after he cursed out at people from the eastern suburbs at the recently held Kalawa homecoming gig.

He shouted: “F*** you to eastern suburbs!” The South Africa-based musician seemed infuriated by one of his unidentified colleagues who asked him why he was not shouting out to eastern suburbs such as North End.

“F*** the eastern suburbs we did not grow up there, we grew up in Luveve, Njube, Mpopoma and Lobengula,” said Oskido.

He went on: “We know that all those roofs are now leaking because those houses in the eastern suburbs were built during the Rhodesian era and they have never been maintained,” he said adding another f*** word to his statement.

As if to suggest that his sentiments about the eastern suburbs were said in jest, or was it that he realised he had stepped on other people’s toes, he belted out his last track Sijonjo affectionately known as Manyonyoba in Zimbabwe, which he produced 20 years ago before jokingly saying his friend from the eastern suburbs snatched his girlfriend away.

Oskido was born to a Zimbabwean father, Esaph Mdlongwa, a former Member of Parliament for Luveve and a South African mother, Emily Sophia Molefi, on 23 November 1967 in Oukasie Township, Brits, North West, South Africa.

Oskido spent most of his early life in Luveve and did his secondary education at Gifford High School in Bulawayo.