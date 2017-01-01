MAN STEALS FOR CHRISTMAS GOODIES

A BULILIMA man will spend the next two years in prison after he stole property valued at $1 310 from his two neighbours in a bid to raise money to buy Christmas groceries and to pay school fees for his children.

Ngiri Ncube (33) of Madlambuzi area was convicted on his own plea of guilty to two counts of unlawful entry and theft by Plumtree magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere. He was sentenced to 36 months in prison but 12 months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Ncube told Mr Manwere that he stole the property as he wanted to sell the items and raise money to buy Christmas groceries and to pay school fees for his children.

He begged the court to be lenient towards him. Mr Manwere dismissed Ncube’s apology saying he had committed a serious offence.

“Yes, you are sorry but you committed two counts of a serious offence. Unlawful entry and theft are serious offences and they are prevalent in this area.

“I considered giving you community service or ordering you to pay a fine but those sentences will just trivialise these offences.

Therefore in this case a custodial sentence is appropriate. I was lenient enough to you by suspending 12 months of your sentence after considering that you pleaded guilty and you are a family man,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Elisha Mazorodze said Ncube broke into Mr Khawulani Sibanda’s homestead in the middle of the night on 19 December and stole property worth $855.

He also broke into Mr Hilton Ncube’s homestead and stole property worth $455.

All the property was recovered from four different people whom Ncube had sold to.

“Ncube forced open a locked door with an unknown object at Mr Sibanda’s homestead while he was away. He stole a generator, two speakers, a pair of sneakers, a torch and radio set and went away unnoticed.

“He then went to Mr Ncube’s homestead where he gained entry through a window and stole a generator, speakers, a DVD player, a blanket, amplifier and a 32 inch Samsung television set,” said Mr Mazorodze.

He said the two men who both work in South Africa returned to their homesteads on 21 December and realised that their property had been stolen.

The matter was reported to the police who carried out investigations leading to Ncube’s arrest. sunday news