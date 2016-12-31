LIE DETECTOR TESTS FOR ALL DIAMOND WORKERS

THE Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) will absorb more than 3000 employees of the now defunct diamond mining companies in Chiadzwa and the employees will undergo lie detector test as part of interviews, a cabinet minister has said.

Early last year, Government closed most diamond mining companies that were operating in Chiadzwa in an effort to improve accountability and transparency.

Only Marange Resources and Diamond Mining Cooperation (DMC) were left to mine while Mbada, Anjin, Jinan, Kusena, Gye Nyame as well as DTZ-OZGEO in Chimanimani were all ordered to shut down.

The diamond mining companies were later consolidated into one entity to form ZCDC, although some of the companies resisted the consolidation.

Thousands of the employees were rendered jobless. Mines and Mining Development Minister, Walter Chidhakwa recently told The Sunday Mail that the new entity would absorb the former employees subject to thorough vetting.

“ZCDC is obviously going to absorb those employees, but they have to go through lie detectors and a set of interviews before they are taken on board,” he said.

Minister Chidhakwa said the new entity was in need of skills and labour, therefore there was no need for the former employees of the defunct mining companies to panic.

“We need geologists, metallurgists and engineers, among other professions, to drive that company forward in the interests of the country,” he said.

The minister said the former employees of the closed mines cannot be paid when there is no production.

“We understand their plight but I can assure them that once everything is sorted, they will get first preference, but we need skills.

I think expecting to be paid when there is no production is expecting too much. We are doing everything in our powers to ensure that the new entity becomes operational as soon as possible,” he said.

Addressing the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment, Zimbabwe Diamond Mining Workers Union secretary general, Justice Chinhema said it is important for Government to pronounce who is liable to pay the former employees’ outstanding salaries and benefits.

Minister Chidhakwa encouraged them to be patient until the ongoing court process is concluded. He however emphasized that the former employees would get a fair deal.

Government resolved to take over the 150 000 hectare diamond rich fields after companies failed to satisfactorily declare royalties and taxes for the five years they were operating.

Globally, diamond mining is a preserve of the State. Botswana is a success story of that approach. The Botswana multi-billion diamond mining industry employs thousands due to government’s intervention. sunday mail