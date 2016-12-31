MAN FLIPS OVER NICKNAME, BEATS UP CHILD

A Chitungwiza magistrate has sentenced a man to 30 days in prison, with an option of a fine, for assaulting a toddler who had called him with his nickname.

Victor Mukurumidze (29) of Chitungwiza was ordered to pay a $50 fine or face 30 days imprisonment after he appeared before Magistrate Ms Precious Muzondo who found him guilty of assault and criminal insult.

It is the State’s case that, “On the 18th of December 2016, at around 1600 hours at Welcome Garage, Makoni Shopping Centre, Seke, Makurumidze made his way to the workplace of Memory Magamu (20) of 1122 Unit G, Seke, to buy cigarettes.

“Magamu’s child who is one year eight months started playing with Mukurumidze and called him by his nickname “Bhebhe”, thereby infuriating the accused.

Magamu immediately pleaded with Mukurumidze, saying her child was joking. “But Mukurumidze slapped the child on his left cheek,” said the prosecutor.

“When the boy’s mother came to his defence, Mukurumidze insulted her with vulgar words,”

Magamu then reported the matter to the police, leading to Mukurumidze’s arrest. sunday mail