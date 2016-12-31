I WANT MY LOBOLA BACK

A Bulawayo man is demanding his lobola back after his woman’s parents refused to bless the union saying he was not a Christian.

When Bhekimpilo Ngwenya from Pumula North demanded his $2 275 back he was told the money was for the s.ex he had with their daughter.

His ex-lover Nosisa Masibi took him to court claiming he was violent towards her. But he said he just wanted his money.

“The protection order was just a way to stop me from demanding the bride price I paid to her parents. What happened is that we had agreed that I was going to marry her and I paid a lobola deposit of $2 275.

“After sometime, I was shocked that her parents had refused to bless the marriage saying it was no longer possible for me to marry her since I was not a Christian. As if that is not enough her mother told me that she won’t give me back the money because I slept with her daughter.

“I was not forcing her, she was the one who was coming to my place of residence and demanding to sleep with me since I was also paying for her school fees.

“Since my efforts to engage them have failed I am planning to take a legal route so that I recover my money,” said a disgruntled Ngwenya.