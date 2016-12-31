UNWANTED PREGANCIES FEARS AS $900M PROJECT STARTS

As the dualisation of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway is about to start, chiefs are gravely concerned about the real possibility of a trail of unwanted pregnancies.

The chiefs met with the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Joram Gumbo ahead of the start of the project expected early next year.

The president of the Chiefs Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira called upon Government to be proactive and put in place mechanism that will minimise social problems that could emanate from the project that is being implemented by Geiger International of Austria.

He said communities in Zimbabwe have experienced serious problems of unwanted pregnancies on sites of major projects in the past and added that fathers of the unwanted , particularly foreigners disappeared without trace once they have fathered a child.

He also alluded to the danger of the spread of sexual transmitted diseases and said relevant Government departments must embark on effective campaigns to avoid social ills.

“I urge the Ministry to engage companies with traceable references so that when their workers engage in any misdemeanours we will be able to follow them up.

There is a tendency by contracted workers to impregnate women during construction and they quickly disappear leaving the community with the burden of looking after those children hence the need for traceable companies.

“We don’t want a repeat of this during the Harare-Beitbridge dualisation project,” said Charumbira. masvingo mirror