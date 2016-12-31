MAN HIT BY TRAIN, LOSES A PALM

A man from Bulawayo has been hospitalised after he lost a palm and was injured on the leg after he was hit by a train near Emganwini suburb yesterday.



Nqobani Ndlovu (23) was lying on a railway line and was hit as he tried to escape at the eleventh hour as the train approached.

It could not be established if Ndlovu had planned to commit suicide or was merely resting on the railway line when the accident occurred.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said police attended to the scene. She urged members of the public to stay away from railway lines.

“We want to warm members of the public not to play near railway lines during good or bad times. This accident could have been easily avoided if the victim was not lying on the railway line. We’re yet to establish whether he was suicidal or was merely resting on the railway track,” she said.

Witnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity said Ndlovu ignored warnings to move away from the railway line in time as the train approached.

“He remained sleeping on the railway line despite the train hooting to warn him.

‘‘He attempted to jump at the last minute but was hit by the train which chopped off his palm and injured his leg,” said a witness.

The witness said Ndlovu was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Another witness said Ndlovu took a nap on the railway line after working in his fields.

“It seems he was tired after working in his fields and slept on the railway line,” said another witness. Chronicle