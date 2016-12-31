POOR CROWD : KILLER T WALKS AWAY

Zimdancehall star Killer T refused to perform at the City Sports Bar in Harare on Thursday after a few fans turned up for his show.

The Mbare chanter’s aborted concert was part of the Afribbean Nights gigs which were introduced a few months as a platform for the country’s reggae artistes

Scores of fans waited patiently for the Bvunza Tinzwe singer to come on stage but he chose to remain in his car. He later drove off leaving his fans angry.

Killer T’s manager, Kudzai Biston, failed to convince his charge to perform. He offered a very ridiculous explanation for the Zimdancehall artiste’s conduct. “He (Killer T) said he cannot perform before a small crowd,” he said.

An infuriated City Sports Bar manager, Mathias Bangure, castigated Killer’s lack of professionalism and respect for his fans.

“That was much uncalled for. We had agreed that he would pocket the gate-takings. The attendance was not bad for an artiste of Killer T’s calibre. He has disrespected his fans who patiently waited for him to go on stage,” Bangure said.

Killer T has lined up two shows tonight. He will perform at the Fill Up Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) gig before heading to Odyssey Hotel in Kadoma for the 2016 Shutdown Party.

At the Harare gig, Killer T will share the stage with serial hit-maker Jah Prayzah, music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, Freeman, Judgement Yard, Godfather Templeman and Ex-Q among others while in Kadoma he will perform alongside Seh Calaz and Freeman.

Interestingly, both of Killer T’s New Year’s Eve gigs are being organised by 2 Kings Entertainment. daily news