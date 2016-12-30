BOGUS VID OFFICER JAILED

A 34-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo con artist who posed as a Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) officer and duped four people more than $600, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Chris Mitsho Dube of New Luveve suburb who even convinced his wife of two years that he worked at VID, was convicted of fraud by Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu due to overwhelming evidence.

He had pleaded not guilty. Dube will serve an effective one year in prison after one year was suspended on condition of good behaviour and another was suspended on condition he pays restitution to the four complainants.

Mr Ndhlovu castigated Dube for tarnishing the image of the VID. “You have put the name of a public office into disrepute. People like you are the reason why the public loses faith in public offices, said Mr Ndhlovu.

Prosecuting, Mr Brian Nkala said on the first count, Dube told a Lupane State University student, Mr Nowell Mpofu, that he could process a driver’s licence for him without going through the normal channels.

“On December 23 this year, at Luveve suburb, the accused person approached the complainant and indicated that he was a VID officer. He said he could acquire a driver’s licence for the complainant in his absence. He asked for a processing fee of $200,” said Mr Nkala.

The complainant later discovered that he was not a VID employee and reported the matter to the police. The money was not recovered.

On the second count, Dube approached Ms Sheila Ncube of Emakhandeni suburb sometime in October and told her that he had acquired a food caravan at his workplace and was renting it out.

“The accused person approached the complainant on October 18 and misrepresented that he had a food caravan to let at Entumbane complex. Ms Ncube made a payment of $60 and they agreed to meet at the complex,” said the prosecutor.

A week later Dube switched off his phone and avoided Ncube, who then proceeded to report the matter to the police. The money was also not recovered.

In another case, Dube misrepresented to a Nust student Ms Nicola Sibanda that he could get her a driver’s licence in her absence. He allegedly said he was a VID officer stationed in Bulawayo.

“The accused person demanded the complainant’s provisional licence and an initial payment of $50 was made,” said Mr Nkala. The court heard that Ms Sibanda was later advised that Dube was not a VID employee and she reported him to the police.

Dube was arrested when he had already used the money and groceries worth $40 were recovered.

On the fourth count, Dube allegedly lied to Mr Puluso Dube, a pastor who resides in Gwabalanda suburb, that he was selling an auctioned Honda Fit for $500. He received $310 and disappeared.

After failing to contact Dube, the pastor reported him to the police. Chronicle