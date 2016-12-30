TWINS TO MARRY SAME MAN

Identical twins are set to marry the same man in Australia. Anna and Lucy DeCinque, 31, from Perth, Western Australia, have opened up about their plans to marry their mutual boyfriend, Ben Byrne.

Speaking just a few weeks after their five year relationship anniversary celebrations, the twins revealed that they intend to wed the electrical mechanic, Ben, and also discussed their dilemma in doing so.

‘We’ve been with him for five years so he’s twinning and winning… We do want to marry the same man and his name is Ben,’ they say.

‘Many debate. Is it possible? Can it work? I don’t really know. But we’ve actually heard in Tucson [in the United States] you can get married.’

Anna and Lucy DeCinque also discussed the practicalities surrounding them both marrying Ben: ‘He needs to get double of everything – two rings… And what wedding dress do you want to get?,’ they asked.

‘Ben treats us completely equally. If he kisses Anna, he kisses me right after, and holds both our hands when we’re out,’ they said.