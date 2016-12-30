ZIMBA GOOD SAMARITAN ROBBED IN SA

A Zimbabwean in South Africa says he was robbed by two young girls he had accommodated for the night.

Hendrick Makaneta (41) said he was robbed at home after picking up two young girls he said he felt sorry for at a shisa nyama in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, almost three weeks ago.

“They approached me and asked me for a lift home. They said they lived in West Park, which is not far from where I live.”

Makaneta told Daily Sun when they arrived where the girls claimed to live, they couldn’t find their keys in their handbags.

“They claimed to have lost them and asked me to accommodate them for the night. They looked young and frightened and I felt sorry for them so I decided to take them home with me.”

Hendrick said they stopped in Centurion to buy food and drinks before going to his house.

“We ate and drank at my house. I then fell into a deep sleep.” According to Makaneta, he felt weak and dizzy when he woke up the next day.

“I looked for my cellphone and it was gone. I then realised the girls had also disappeared.”

He said they took his laptop and his wallet, which had R500 inside. A while later, the girls withdrew R150 from his bank account. He went to the police to open a case.