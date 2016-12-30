MAN FALLS FOR SISTER, TWO WIVES DESERT HIM

A Gokwe man has been deserted by his two wives after he fell head over heels in love with his widowed sister.

The two siblings, Cecilia and Johnson Chidyamagwiri have been hauled before a Chief’s Court where they insisted that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.

Chief Nemangwe said : “The matter came to my attention through relatives who felt that what the two siblings were doing was an abomination. At first I thought it was a sheer act of jealousy within the family but was shocked when the two parties openly spoke about their two year incestuous relationship.

“The sister said she saw nothing wrong about marrying her brother since she was a widow and that men from her community were shunning her, falsely claiming that her husband died of Aids.

On the other hand the brother also defended himself saying he did it out of desperation after his two wives unceremoniously deserted him.”

But there was drama when family members present said the affair had nothing to do with them. Chief Nemangwe fined the two love birds a beast each.