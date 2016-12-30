MICHAEL JACKSON HIGHEST PAID CELEBRITY, DEAD OR ALIVE

Michael Jackson has risen from the grave, this time to clock a record $825 million payday.

The figure places Jackson atop this year’s Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities list—and also gives him the largest single-year payday by any entertainer, living or dead, ever recorded by FORBES. Most of that cash came from this year’s sale of Jackson’s half of the Sony/ATV music publishing catalogue, home to valuable copyrights of the Beatles, Taylor Swift, Eminem and others. The sale was announced in March and closed late last month.

“This transaction further allows us to continue our efforts of maximizing the value of Michael’s Estate for the benefit of his children,” said estate co-executors John Branca and John McClain in a statement. Added Sony Entertainment chief Michael Lynton: “This acquisition will enable Sony to more quickly adapt to changes in the music publishing business.”

The acquisition wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Jackson’s own underrated business savvy. He purchased the original ATV catalogue for $47.5 million in 1985, a move questioned at the time by some of Jackson’s most trusted advisers—including music executives Walter Yetnikoff and David Geffen—and initially lambasted by many observers.

But ATV’s value burgeoned rapidly, strengthened by the enduring value of the catalogue’s Beatles copyrights, and a decade later Sony paid Jackson $115 million to become partners on Sony/ATV. In the years that followed, the publisher turned into a multibillion-dollar behemoth, accumulating north of 2 million copyrights in total. Forbes