TEACHER ORDERS 12 GIRLS TO GO NAKED IN FRONT OF CLASS

Twelve Grade Four girls were ordered to remove their pants and uniforms in front of the whole class in Mutasa in a shocking case of abuse.

The pupils were ordered to do this by a female teacher at Pafiwa Mutasa Primary School.

The teacher only identified as Mrs Maswa ordered the 12 girls to perform the humiliation act as punishment for singing what she termed vulgar songs. It is said she called other four teachers identified as Mrs Mvurume, Mr Chidavanyika, Mr Chadambuka, Mr Mapasure and Mrs Chikumi. The incident happened a month ago and was brought to light at a seminar on Ending Child Marriages and Domestic Violence by Chief Sakupwanya.

While the school headmaster Mr Rodgers Dzoma was hostile when asked about the issue earlier on this week, parents who spoke to The Manica Post on Tuesday demanded an exhaustive investigation and immediate removal of the teacher from the school.

“As a parent I was not happy with how my child was treated. My child is 11-years-old and she narrated the whole issue to me and I was hurt. I approached the headmaster Mr Dzoma but nothing was done. He only said he reported the matter and still waiting to hear from the Ministry of Education. Now schools are closed nothing was done,” said one of the parents who identified himself as Mike.

One of the affected children said when this happened they approached the headmaster who said nothing and decided to report to her father.

“We were 12 girls and we sang vulgar songs in class. Our teacher Mrs Maswa came in and ordered us to remove our pants and uniforms. We were first beaten hard ten times at the back in front of the whole class naked. She then called other teachers. After this we went to the headmaster’s office to report but he said nothing. We then decided to inform our parents. It’s now difficult for me to go to school because boys in my class saw me naked,” she said.

“It is disheartening that most of the teachers who are supposed to be acting as guardians of these innocent girls tend to be the ones who inflict harm and abuse. Child abuse affects the quality of education and affects the students’ life. The headmaster never acted and why? He only said that he will report the issue to the ministry. We made a follow up a week before schools closed but nothing was done as yet. We cannot afford to have such teachers. The most painful part is that she is a female teacher who is supposed to be a mother to the girl. They must leave the school. I will make a follow up as soon as schools open,” fumed another parent identified as Winai.

Manicaland Deputy Provincial Education Director Mrs Clara Kanoerera said she was not aware of such an incident and referred this publication to their Watsomba office. Efforts to get comments from Watsomba office were fruitless as none of the phones went through.