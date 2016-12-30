Gwanda RDC seek $130 000 loan to service residential stands

Gwanda Rural District Council (RDC) has applied for borrowing powers to access a $130 000 loan facility to enable the local authority to service residential stands at Hampden Plot.

BY SILAS NKALA

In a notice published in a local daily, Gwanda RDC chief executive officer Ronny Sibanda said: “The loan facility will be used for the purpose of servicing residential stands at Hampden Plot. Details of the proposed borrowing may be inspected at council offices between 7:45am to 4:45pm from Monday to Friday excluding public holidays until the expiry of this notice. Any person wishing to object to the above proposal should do so in writing within 21 days from the date of this advertisement.”

Source: NewsDay