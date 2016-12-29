MAN JAILED FOR SELLING GAME MEAT

Thabani Shoko was arrested on the 25th of December at Cross Dete where he was illegally selling dried kudu and impala game meat to truck drivers.

Hwange provincial magistrate Sharon Rosemani presided over the case while Memory Munsaka was prosecuting.

Shoko was arrested for contravening section 59(b) of the Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 2014 of 1996 which is the removal of game meat from one place to another without a permit.

He was found in possession of 44 bundles of dried game meat weighing 10 kilogrammes and confessed to poaching the meat in Sinamatella Hwange National Park.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Caroline Washaya-Moyo advises the public who wish to venture into game meat selling to approach Zimparks offices for assistance on how to acquire the permit.

She however warned members of the public against illegally selling of the flame lilly plant adding that they risk prosecution.

The flame lilly is a specially protected indigenous plant and anyone found and or seen with it without proper papers risks prosecution, according to section 51 of the statutory instrument 362 of 1990.