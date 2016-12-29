COP IN TROUBLE OVER SHEEP

A cop is in big trouble after he loaded a sheep into a police bakkie for a Christmas feast.

A furious resident told his commanding officer. The cop from Meqheleng, near Ficksburg in the Free State, now faces disciplinary action for using a state vehicle to transport sheep on Christmas Eve.

According to residents, it wasn’t the first time they have seen cops using state vehicles for their private business.

A witness told Daily Sun: “When you report a crime, the police tell you there are no cars. This is happening because they’re out there using the vans to transport sheep!

“I was standing near a street corner when I saw the marked police car from Ficksburg parked where hawkers sell sheep. I was shocked when he came out with an animal and loaded it on to the bakkie.

“He didn’t look relaxed. He obviously knew what he was doing was wrong. This is misuse of government resources.”

Police spokesman Captain Phumelelo Dhlamini said: “We are going to do an internal investigation and disciplinary measures will be taken.”