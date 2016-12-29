MINISTER : SCHOOLS CAN WITHOLD RESULTS

Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora has said schools have a right to withhold the results of students who sat for Grade 7 examinations over outstanding debt.

He was responding to a question by Manicaland Senator Shadreck Chipanga who noted that the Grade 7 results are out and asked how the minister envisages handling a situation whereby the parent has not paid school fees.

“What I want is a situation whereby all children are paid up in fees,” Dokora said.



“The schools run using the very fees that are paid by the parents. I came to this august House a number of times in the past three years, supporting the idea that a child is not at fault but the parent is obliged to pay fees.

“You might be the guardian or might not have the papers to look after that child but you have the responsibility and the custodianship of that child. So, that person is obligated to pay fees. “

He said those who do not have guardians must be on Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) project or they are under religious groups or other NGOs or organisations who are obliged to pay the fees.

The government has been battling to pay the education costs of nearly a million orphans and vulnerable children through BEAM, a cash transfer programme that pays tuition, levy and examination fees for children who cannot afford to.

“For us to say that now the results are out and a child will be looking forward to his results but as a parent you are in debt in terms of fees, we need to pay our fees,” Dokora said.

“Do we want to destroy our schools? Our hope is that as you go to collect results, just carry money to clear off the fees debt that you have.”

Dokora said those who will not have paid fees and levies are the very ones who want to go to boarding schools.

“So in boarding schools, as you get into the school, you need food. So, what food will you eat if you have not paid any fees? It will be bought by who? ” daily news