MAN STEALS FRIEND’S CAR, ESCAPES JAIL

A BULAWAYO man was arrested for stealing his friend’s car after sneaking out of a strip club where they were drinking beer together.



Terrance Mubairakuyenda (31) stole his friend, Mr Chuck Dwell’s car outside the Private Lounge Strip Club where the two were drinking beer together on Christmas Day.

A court heard that, Mr Dwell discovered the theft when he was about to go home. When he could not locate his car from the parking lot, he realised that Mubairakuyenda had also gone.

Police arrested Mubairakuyenda on Monday at Southwold shopping centre where he had parked Mr Dwell’s car after it ran out of fuel.

He was lucky to escape jail after Mr Dwell withdrew charges against him.

Mr Dwell told magistrate Ms Sithembiso Ncube that he had resolved the matter with his friend.chronicle