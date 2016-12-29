LONDON DOC INSTALLED AS MAKONI HEADMAN

A doctor based in the United Kingdom has been installed as a headman in Makoni.

Dr Talkmore Mupambawahle (47) is the new headman for Mupambawahle village. He is based in London where he works as a medical practitioner specialising on mental health. The sixth Mupambawahle Headman said where he is based is not an issue since believes that distance apart will not be a barrier for him to properly lead his subjects.

He admitted that it is practically impossible for him to run the village on a daily basis from his base and saying he appointed his sister Lia Mupambawahle to hold the reins in his absence.

He further added that since he and his family are living legally in Britain, he would constantly fly back home to monitor developments and spearhead projects in the village.

“I am very happy and humbled for being chosen to be the sixth Mupambawahle Headman. It is an honour and privilege I accept whole heartedly. It is true that I am based in Britain full-time with my family. Being based in London does not affect me in executing my expected roles and responsibilities as a Headman. The distance between my village and London is not a barrier. I will keep in constant touch with the people on the ground.

“Yes, it is not practically possible for me to lead the village on a full-time basis while I am away and that is why I appointed my sister Lia Mupambawahle to assist me. I will constantly fly back home to spearhead development in the village. I am well-versed with the Traditional Leaders Act and what it stipulates on the roles of traditional leaders in promoting development.

“People from the village were not shocked that the new Headman is based in London because they all know me well. I grew up in this village. I am a village boy and even before I was appointed the Headman I was concerned with the development of this area.

“My presence in London is an advantage to the village as I have contacts with organisations and individuals whom can assist in the development of my village. Already I am targeting schools, clinics, dip tanks and roads as a matter of urgency. I have a clear developmental plan for my village and I will also work with my political leaders, Chief Makoni, government departments, churches and Non governmental organisations so that my our village continue to develop, said the soft spoken Headman.

Headman Mupambawahle was born on 27 July 1970 in the same village. He trained as a teacher at the then Chinhoyi Technical Teachers College and taught at a number of Secondary Schools before leaving for London. He is now a proud holder of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychiatry Nursing from Middlesex University in London and a Post Graduate Certificate in Behaviour Family Intervention from West London University. He also holds a Masters Degree in Early Intervention Psychosis from Kings College University, London. manica post