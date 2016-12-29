I STOLE FOR PREGNANT WIFE’S PREPARATIONS

A general hand at Gweru General Hospital was sentenced to three months imprisonment for stealing surgical consumables in order to raise money for his expectant wife’s preparations.

Albert Murairwa (36) was convicted on his own plea by Ms Judith Taruvinga.

Murairwa said he was forced to steal because he had no money to buy the required items for the baby.

“I regret stealing from the hospital but I was forced to steal because I wanted to raise money for my expectant wife’s preparations,” he said.

Ms Taruvinga sentenced Murairwa to three months imprisonment which were suspended on condition he does community service.

Murairwa asked to be given the option of paying a fine and Ms Taruvinga said he should pay $120 on or before December 31.

Prosecuting, Ms Senzeni Maphosa told the court that on December 11, Murairwa stole eight crepe bandages, one sterile latex surgical glove, one sterile latex powdered surgical glove, two synthetic powder free latex free gloves, a pack of theatre caps, a box of latex gloves, 14 syringes and a litre of pine disinfectant.

He put his loot in a bag and as he was leaving the hospital, a security guard asked to search his bag and he refused.

He started running away and the guard gave chase. He was arrested and the stolen items valued at $24 were recovered. chronicle