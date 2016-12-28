COPS HUNT FOR HIT AND RUN INJIVA

POLICE have launched a manhunt for an injiva who knocked down a man with his car and sped off.



Mr Kingdom Nyathi who was walking by the roadside with a workmate, was severely injured.

Bulilima Mangwe officer responsible for crime, Superintendent Pedzai Dzindimu said the incident occurred on Christmas Day around 4PM at the 30 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Kezi Road in Matobo District.

He said the unidentified motorist was driving a South African registered white pick-up truck when he veered off the road and knocked down Mr Nyathi.

“We are looking for a driver who ran over a pedestrian and sped off on Sunday. Mr Kingdom Nyathi who works at Nugget Mine compound was walking along Bulawayo- Kezi Road with his workmate Mr Methuseli Ndebele.

“When they reached the 30 kilometre peg near Mthwakazi Business Centre, a South African registered vehicle veered off the road and knocked down Mr Nyathi and the driver did not stop,” he said.

Supt Dzindimu said Mr Ndebele reported the matter to police officers that were patrolling the area.

He said Mr Nyathi who had lost consciousness as a result of the accident, was rushed to Matobo District Hospital where he was further referred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Supt Dzindimu said witnesses were not able to identify the driver of the vehicle.

He appealed to members of the public who have information on the culprit’s whereabouts to contact the police.

“We appeal to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of this driver to approach the nearest police station. I would also like to urge motorists to desist from fleeing whenever they are involved in accidents,” said Supt Dzindimu. chronicle