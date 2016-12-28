JOBLESS TSIKAMUTANDA TURNS BURGLAR

A NOTORIOUS tsikamutanda-turned-thief begged a court to give him a nine month sentence after he was arrested for breaking into three premises and stealing property worth $1 316.



Terence Moyo (27) travelled all the way from Dete where he was once a prominent witch hunter to Victoria Falls where he became a serial thief.

Victoria Falls Resident Magistrate, Ms Lindiwe Maphosa convicted him on his own plea.

She sentenced him to 36 months in prison. Six months were however suspended condition of good behaviour.

Asked why he committed the offences, Moyo instead of responding begged the court to be lenient with him.

“Your worship I ask to be thrown in jail for nine months. I had no other option but to steal from people because my hands were burnt and those who hire me tell me that I can no longer do the work properly,” said Moyo.

Ms Maphosa asked Moyo if he was using a different set of hands to steal when he went on his crime spree.

“So you use the same hands to steal and yet you say you cannot work. So which of the offences do you wish to get nine months for?” said the magistrate.

Moyo said he wanted to be sentenced to one month in jail for each count and an extra one month as punishment ‘‘for the whole act.’’

Moyo, who is said to have been planning a huge Christmas feast, broke into two houses and a car stealing items ranging from pots, pans, clothes, food, detergents, bread and beer. Chronicle