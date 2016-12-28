ZVIMBA LAND SCAM PROBED

Government has dispatched a team to President Robert Mugabe’s rural home, Zvimba, amid allegations of land scandals and illegal acquisition of State land by various land developers.

The probe team headed by Mike Mazai, a director in the Ministry of Rural Development, Preservation and Promotion of Culture, is looking at how Zvimba Rural District Council has been parcelling out land to private property developers.

Principal director in the ministry, Christopher Shumba confirmed that a probe team has been dispatched to Zvimba, but could not be drawn into divulging much information regarding the matter.

“Yes, the commission of inquiry is still on the ground and land allocated to developers was their primary objective of the investigations although there are other issues they have to cover … I cannot say much until they have completed the job,” Shumba said.

Government is planning to build a new capital city in Mt Hampden, Zvimba, and it seeks to construct elite facilities among them, a new Parliament building, a state-of-the-art city and other spacious developments, but it has been dogged by various irregularities in the allocation of land for such development.

The local authority has accused private land developers of taking too-long to deliver on residential stands and other facilities that would enable Zvimba to be developed into a spacious city.

The commission, according to government sources, is looking at how council and officials in the Local Government ministry allocated land to various land developers and the speed of the said developments.

So far, the local authority partnered with various private land developers to deliver on residential stands and other offsite infrastructure, but government is not happy with the manner the land was parcelled out to private developers as well as the rate of the pace of development.

Besides that, the ministry, according to sources was not happy with how individuals —particularly the

politically-connected were allocated land and yet their ability to develop it was never subjected to scrutiny.

Zvimba Rural District Council chief executive officer, Peter Hlohla refused to comment on the matter referring all questions to Rural Development minister Abednico Ncube, who appointed the probe team.