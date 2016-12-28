ZIM TAXI DRIVER KILLED IN SA

A BULAWAYO man based in South Africa was stabbed to death on Christmas Day in the neighbouring country. Mthabisi Mabhena (41) of 5359 Nketa 9 was a taxi driver.

He was found dead in his taxi after he had gone to pick a client.

South African police could not be reached for comment but his uncle former PG Zimbabwe Industries marketing director Mr Nkululeko Mabhena confirmed his nephew’s death from his base in South Africa.

“My eldest brother’s son was stabbed several times last night. His name was Mthabisi. He was a taxi driver and was called to attend a client last night but did not return. His wife tried in vain to contact him on his mobile phone,” said Mr Mabhena on Monday.

He said on Monday Mabhena’s wife reported him missing at Yeoville Police Station.

“When Mabhena’s wife and my brother’s daughter reported him missing at Yeoville Police Station, they were informed he was dead,” said Mr Mabhena.

He said police took them to a room where senior officers counselled them and showed them the vehicle which was already at the police station.Mr Mabhena said police were still investigating.

“Until the police give their report, we do not know what really transpired leading to his death,” he said. Mr Mabhena said repatriation of the body was yet to be finalised as the mortuary was closed until today.

Mourners are gathered in Yeoville, St George’s & Arthur Street at 74 Uxbridge Court.